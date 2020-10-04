Cumulative Cases: 14,974 Total Recoveries: 14,094 COVID-19 Deaths: 112 COVID-19 Associated Deaths: 221 Active Cases: 547 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-zambia-daily-status-update-3-october-2020?lang=en

