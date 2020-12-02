Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Coronavirus – Zambia: Daily status update (30th November 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Décembre 2020


Cumulative Cases: 17,647 Total Recoveries: 16,998 COVID-19 Deaths: 119 COVID-19 Associated Deaths: 238 Active Cases: 292 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-zambia-daily-status-update-30th-november-2020?lang=en

