Coronavirus – Zambia: Daily status update (6th November 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Novembre 2020


Cumulative Cases: 16,819 Total Recoveries: 15,862 COVID-19 Deaths: 118 COVID-19 Associated Deaths: 231 Active Cases: 608 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-zambia-daily-status-update-6th-november-2020?lang=en

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




