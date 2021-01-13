Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (12th January 2021)

As at 12 January 2021, Zimbabwe had 23 239 confirmed cases, including 13 396 recoveries and 551 deaths. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-zimbabwe-covid19-update-12th-january-2021?lang=en

