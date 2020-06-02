Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 1st June 2020

Highlights of the Situation Report – Twenty-six (26) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These are returnees from South Africa (22), Botswana (3), and one (1) local case who are all isolated. – The cases for Manicaland Province were double reported by one (1) case, giving a cumulative of nine (9). Therefore the correct cumulative number […]

