Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 3rd July 2020

Highlights of the situation report – Eight (8) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (6), Botswana (1) and 1 local case who are isolated. – Investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the local case. – New recoveries were reported by Masvingo Province (2) and Bulawayo Province […]

