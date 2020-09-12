Coronvirus – Seychelles: Public Health Authority confirms new COVID-19 case on Praslin

Further investigation is being conducted following detection of a positive COVID-19 case on Praslin today. The 57 year old, who has no history of travel outside of the country presented with symptoms and was admitted to the Isolation and Treatment facility on the island for tests. Contact tracing is ongoing and close contacts have been […]

