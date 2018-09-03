Alwihda Info
Could the future of food in the world depend on what Africa does with agriculture?


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Septembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Addressing a standing room only crowd of global agriculture experts at the FAO headquarters in Rome, 2017 World Food Prize Laureate and President of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org), Akinwumi Adesina, says the answer is a resounding yes! He believes Africa does not need aid but disciplined investments. According to this grandson of a subsistence […]

