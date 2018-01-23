Dangote’s Multi-Million Naira Unibadan Business School Ready Soon

Foremost entrepreneur, Aliko Dangote has assured that the N250 million University of Ibadan Business School being constructed by him would soon be ready for commissioning. The business mogul is also constructing same type of project in the Bayero University Kano (BUK) and will be ready for hand over to the university management anytime from now. […]

Foremost entrepreneur, Aliko Dangote has assured that the N250 million University of Ibadan Business School being constructed by him would s...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...