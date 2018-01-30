Democratic Republic of Congo: Cholera epidemic MSF supports populations of affected neighbourhoods

The Democratic Republic of Congo is currently facing its most significant cholera outbreak for 20 years: in 2017, 55,000 people fell ill across 24 of the country’s 26 provinces, and 1190 died. Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has been at the forefront of the medical and humanitarian response, treating half of patients (about 25,300) affected by […]

The Democratic Republic of Congo is currently facing its most significant cholera outbreak for 20 years: in 2017, 55,000 people fell ill across ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...