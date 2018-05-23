Democratic Republic of Congo: U.S. Agency for International Development Commits Additional $7 million to Combat Ebola

Today, the United States announced that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is contributing up to $7 million at this stage to combat the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at this stage. This additional funding, combined with the $1 million USAID committed last week, will provide a total of up […]

Today, the United States announced that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is contributing up to $7 million at this stage to combat th...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...