Deputy Minister Thomson Officiates the Signing of Unilever’s Sustainable Packaging Commitment and Unveiling of th e Biomass Boiler on World Environment Day in Durban

The Deputy Minister of Environmental Affairs, Ms Barbara Thomson, will on Tuesday, 5 June 2018, officiate the signing of the Unilever Sustainable Packaging Commitment and unveiling of the environmentally friendly Biomass Boiler as part of the World Environment Day in Durban. The signing of the Unilever’s Sustainable Packaging Commitment on World Environment Day (WED) finds […]

The Deputy Minister of Environmental Affairs, Ms Barbara Thomson, will on Tuesday, 5 June 2018, officiate the si...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...