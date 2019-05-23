Dispatch of a Special Envoy of the Prime Minister to the Inauguration Ceremony of the President of the Republic of South Africa

Following the result of the General Election of the Republic of South Africa on 8 May, the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony for H.E. Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa will be held on May 25. Considering the importance of the bilateral relationship between Japan and the Republic of South Africa, the Government […]

