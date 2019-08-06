Ecobank Transnational Incorporated announces the appointment of Ayo Adepoju as Group Chief Financial Officer

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, ETI (https://Ecobank.com), the Lomé-based parent company of the Ecobank Group, announces that Ayo Adepoju has been appointed as Group Chief Financial Officer, with immediate effect. As a member of the Group Executive Committee, he will report directly to the Group Chief Executive Officer. Ayo Adepoju was appointed as the Acting Group Chief […]

