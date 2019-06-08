Ecobank hosted by London Stock Exchange after successful $500 million Eurobond issuance

Following its successful $500 million Eurobond issuance, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’) (www.Ecobank.com), the Lomé-based parent company of the Ecobank Group, was hosted by the London Stock Exchange to a market opening ceremony to celebrate the successful listing of the Eurobond on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) main market. The bond was oversubscribed with strong demand […]

Following its successful $500 million Eurobond issuance, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’) (...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...