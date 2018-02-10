Ecobank named Bank of the Year in 5 regions

Ecobank (www.Ecobank.com), the leading pan-African banking group, has won “Bank of the Year” awards in five of its countries of operation. Ecobank scored the five-trophy hall at The Banker awards, which were held on 29th November at the Hilton London Bankside, with Cameroon, Guinea Conakry, Gambia, Togo and Uganda, all emerging triumphant. This is the […]

