Ecobank partners with the Global Partnership for Education to advance digital learning and skills in Africa

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) (www.Ecobank.com), the parent company of the leading pan-African financial institution, has been selected as a private sector ‘partner of choice’ by the Global Partnership for Education (‘GPE’) in its mission to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. The Presidents of Senegal and France… Read […]

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) (www.Ecobank.com), the parent company of the lead...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...