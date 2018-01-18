Economic Commission for Africa’s Songwe urges high level panel to help tackle Africa’s migration challenges

Members of the High Level Panel on Migration (HLPM), which was launched last June, held their inaugural meeting in Monrovia Monday to identify and articulate key issues that form the African migration story, challenges and priorities that will form the basis of their work. In remarks to the meeting that served as a platform for […]

Members of the High Level Panel on Migration (HLPM), which was launched last June, held their inaugural meeting in Monrovia Monday to identify and articulate ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...