Egypt: Time to Entrench Growth and Make It More Inclusive

After more than a year since the launch of the economic reform program, GDP growth is strengthening and inflation is declining. The government trimmed the budget deficit, tourism revenues and remittances are increasing, and the country’s foreign exchange reserves have been rebuilt. The floating of the pound and the initial steps to improve the business […]

After more than a year since the launch of the economic reform program, GDP growth is strengthening and inflation is declining. The g...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...