European Investment Bank to announce EUR 45 million for Rwanda’s first wastewater treatment plant and public sewerage network


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Février 2018


Thousands of people living in the Rwandan capital Kigali will benefit from the country’s first wastewater treatment plant and public sewerage network supported by the largest ever European Investment Bank loan in the country. At a ceremony at the Ministry of Finance in Kigali on Tuesday 20th the long-term lending institution of the European Union […]

Thousands of people living in the Rwandan capital Kigali will benefit from the country’s first wastewater treatment plant and public sewera...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



