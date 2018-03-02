European Parliament delegation to observe elections in Sierra Leone

A six-strong delegation of MEPs will travel to Sierra Leone to observe presidential, parliamentary and local council elections to take place on 7 March. MEP Neena Gill (S&D, UK) will lead the European Parliament Election Observation delegation that is also composed of Frank Engel (EPP, LU), Claudia Schmidt (EPP, AT), Joachim Zeller (EPP, DE), Norbert […]

A six-strong delegation of MEPs will travel to Sierra Leone to observe presidential, parliamentary and local council elections to t...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...