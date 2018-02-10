FMO arranges USD 200 million syndicated loan facility for Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (www.Ecobank.com), the Togo-based holding company of the pan-African Ecobank Group, today announced the closing of a USD 200 million 5- 7 year syndicated debt facility with FMO, the Dutch development bank. It is the second syndicated loan facility for the Ecobank Group arranged by FMO in recent years. ETI will use the […]

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (www.Ecobank.com), the Togo-based holding company of the pan-African Ecobank Group, today announce...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...