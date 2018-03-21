Farm Support Services Hosts Educational Poultry Seminars for 700 Farmers in South West Nigeria

One of Nigeria’s largest producers of day old chicks, animal nutrition and medicaments, Farm Support Services Ltd, recently hosted a series of three educational poultry seminars to approximately 700 farmers in Sagamu, Ibadan and Akure. Topics at the seminars included optimal poultry production, biosecurity, feed quality and risk management, and heat stress management. Farm Support […]

One of Nigeria’s largest producers of day old chicks, animal nutrition and medicaments, Farm Support Ser...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...