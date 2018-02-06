Federal Foreign Office on South Sudan peace talks

A Federal Foreign Office spokesperson issued the following statement today (5 February) against the backdrop of the start of the South Sudan peace talks: We welcome the second round of the South Sudan peace talks commencing today under the aegis of the regional organisation IGAD (Intergovernmental Authority on Development). The Federal Government urgently appeals to […]

