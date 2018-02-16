Alwihda Info
Food and Agriculture Organization launches guide to tackle Fall Armyworm in Africa head-on


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Février 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Faced with the infestation of millions of hectares of maize, most in the hands of smallholder farmers, and the relentless spread of Fall Armyworm (FAW) across most of Africa, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) launched today a comprehensive guide on the integrated pest management of the FAW on maize. The guide was developed […]

