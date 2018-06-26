For the 8th Consecutive Year, Protea Hotels by Marriott Named Coolest Hotel Brand in South Africa

In an announcement highlighting the brand’s appeal in the South African market, Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) (www.Marriott.com) today announced that Protea Hotels by Marriott® (www.ProteaHotels.com), has been named the country’s Coolest Hotel Brand in the Sunday Times Generation Next Survey 2018. This is the 8th time in a row that the brand has won this […]

