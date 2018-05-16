Alwihda Info
Freelance Sports (Rugby) Writer/Journalist needed in Namibia, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Kenya, Tunisia and Uganda to cover the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Mai 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


APO Group is hiring freelance sports (Rugby) writer / journalist in Namibia, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Kenya, Tunisia and Uganda to cover the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup, create press releases and take photos. Must have a journalistic background or experience in writing sports articles, such as news articles for publication. An interest in Rugby would be […]

APO Group is hiring freelance sports (Rugby) writer / journalist in Namibia, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Kenya, Tunisia and Uganda to cover the 2018...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



