From The Field: ‘Eco-warriors’ fight climate change in South Africa

Schools in South Africa have been designating students as “eco-warriors” as part of an initiative supported by the UN Development Programme (UNDP), to drive environmental and climate change awareness amongst the young and old in their communities. The youthful warriors have supported rubbish clean-up campaigns around their schools, eliminating over 1000 illegal dumping sites. Other […]

