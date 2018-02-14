Gary al-Smith, M.anifest, MzVee, and Wiyaala join UNICEF to call for fairer chances for adolescent girls in Ghana

Four of Ghana’s best known personalities joined UNICEF in the call for fairer chances for adolescent girls in Ghana, as they travelled to schools and communities in the Northern Region. Musicians M.anifest, MzVee and Wiyaala, and sports broadcaster Gary al-Smith were part of a UNICEF delegation last week to meet adolescent girls and boys where […]

Four of Ghana’s best known personalities joined UNICEF in the call for fairer chances for adolescent girls in Ghana, as they travelled to scho...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...