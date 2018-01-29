Alwihda Info
Ghana Rugby Championship Heading for Exciting Final


29 Janvier 2018


The annual Ghana Rugby Club Championship (GRCC) semi-finals were concluded in Accra when Conquerors Sporting Club (Conquerors) and Accra Rugby Club (ARC) managed to sail through to the finals with victory margins of 40 and 44 respectively in the Men’s Fifteens section of the GRCC. In the Women’s Sevens section Dansoman Hurricanes Ladies and Conquerors […]

