Ghana Rugby appoints Ernest Hanson as Board Member

The Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) ([http://GhanaRugby.org](http://ghanarugby.org/)) Board approved the appointment of Mr. Ernest Hanson as Board Member on Monday 19 February 2018. Hanson comes with over 20 years Rugby playing experience. He played schoolboy rugby at Clifton College in the UK and another three years at Gloucester Rugby Academy until the age of 21. […]

