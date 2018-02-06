Global Experts Release Guide on Fall Armyworm Management, a Critical Global Security Threat in Africa

In 2016, an invasive crop pest called the fall armyworm (FAW) was first confirmed in Africa. Native to the Americas, FAW can feed on 80 different crop species including maize, a staple food consumed by over 300 million African smallholder farm families. The crop pest has since been found in over 30 African countries, posing […]

