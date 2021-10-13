Guinée : une quarantaine de généraux mis à la retraite d’office

Le président de la transition guinéenne, le colonel Mamady Doumbouya, a signé le 12 octobre 2021, un décret mettant à la retraite plusieurs dizaines de généraux.
Le décret a été lu à la télévision nationale, actant un premier grand réaménagement depuis le putsch ayant renversé Alpha Condé. 28 d’entre eux ont été affectés au conseil supérieur de défense.
Parmi les généraux, l’on note :
1)- Sekouba Konate 2)- Namory Traorè 3)- Idiamine Aboubacar sidiki camara 4)- Ibrahima Balde 5)- Mohamed Bangoura 6)- Fode Keita 7)- Fode Toure 8)- Bourema Conde 9)- Amadou Doumbouya 10)- Naby Youssouf Soumah 11)- Bambo Fofana 12)- Mathurin Bangoura 13)- Oumar Sanoh 14)- Ansoumane Kaba 15)- Mohamed Diané 16)- Pepe Sagno 17)-Tidiane Diallo 18)- Aboulaye Keita 19)- M'mawa Sylla 20)-Amadou Kaba 21)- Ibrahima Kalil Conde 22)-Aboubacar Diakite 23)- Bachîr Diallo 24)- Boundouka Conde 25)- Biro Conde 26)-Edouard thea 27)-Mohamed lamine diarra 28)-Rémy Lamah 29)- M'bemba kaba 30)- Sidy Yaya Camara 31)- Georges Sy Zeze Onivogui 32)- Lansana Toure 33)- Oumar Kandet.
