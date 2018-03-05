Head of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism concludes visit to Egypt

Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov, Head of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) concluded today a three-day visit to Cairo at the invitation of the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt. During the visit, Mr. Voronkov met with General Magdy Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Interior; Ambassador Ihab Fawzi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral […]

Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov, Head of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOC...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...