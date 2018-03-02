Her Majesty The Queen recognises Ghanaian volunteer with Commonwealth Points of Light Award

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has today (Wednesday 21 February), recognised Hayford Siaw, as the 15th Commonwealth Points of Light in honor of his exceptional voluntary service combating illiteracy rates in Ghana. In the lead-up to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London on 19-20 April, Her Majesty The Queen – as Head of […]

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has today (Wednesday 21 February), recognised Hayford Siaw, as the 15th Commonwealth Points of Light in honor of...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...