Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Honoris United Universities announces planned expansion in Egypt


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Décembre 2017 modifié le 20 Décembre 2017 - 14:10


Honoris United Universities ([www.Honoris.net](http://www.honoris.net/)), the first private pan-African higher education platform, announced that its network institution in South Africa, Regent Business School ([https://Regent.ac.za](https://regent.ac.za/)), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Egyptian Ministry of Higher Education to establish a branch in the capital city of Cairo.… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/honoris-united-universities-announces-planned-e...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 18/12/2017

Education : La Turquie veut violer l’inviolable au Tchad

Education : La Turquie veut violer l’inviolable au Tchad

Hinda Déby appelle à "transcender, les clivages Nord-Sud, Musulmans/Chrétiens, Francophones/Arabophones" Hinda Déby appelle à "transcender, les clivages Nord-Sud, Musulmans/Chrétiens, Francophones/Arabophones" 18/12/2017

Populaires

Tchad : micmac au ministère de la justice ?

20/12/2017

No United Nations Staff Killed in Maula Encounter with Insurgents

19/12/2017

Over 4,000 Chadian refugees set to return from Darfur

19/12/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Un terroriste islamiste s'exprime sans état d'âme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 14/12/2017 - Kamal Znidar

Voilà pourquoi les États-Unis soutiennent Israël

Voilà pourquoi les États-Unis soutiennent Israël

France - Admission exceptionnelle au séjour (AES) : Que dit la loi ? France - Admission exceptionnelle au séjour (AES) : Que dit la loi ? 14/12/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

ANALYSE - 10/12/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Nationalité française : Algériens, votre état civil doit être conforme au décret algérien du 17 février 2014

Nationalité française : Algériens, votre état civil doit être conforme au décret algérien du 17 février 2014

Lutte contre l’immigration irrégulière : Gérard COLLOMB durcit le ton Lutte contre l’immigration irrégulière : Gérard COLLOMB durcit le ton 03/12/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 06/12/2017 - Info Alwihda

Une attaque libyenne et non des affrontements inter rebelles tchadiens

Une attaque libyenne et non des affrontements inter rebelles tchadiens

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM :Le Premier ministre ,Chef du gouvernement prescrit la manifestation de la vérité. CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM :Le Premier ministre ,Chef du gouvernement prescrit la manifestation de la vérité. 24/11/2017 - Armelle FOTSO

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.