Human rights: the Maldives, Sudan and Uganda


16 Mars 2018


– The Maldives should immediately lift the state of emergency – Human rights defenders in Sudan should be released – Uganda’s authorities must prevent “mercy killings” of disabled children MEPs call for respect of human rights in the Maldives, ending of torture practises on detainees in Sudan and of “mercy killings” in Uganda. MEPs urge […]

