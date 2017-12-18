Humaniq ouvre l’accès à l’infrastructure de nouvelle génération dans les pays d’Af rique

La société Humaniq ([http://Humaniq.com](http://humaniq.com/)) annonce le lancement de son application mobile pour Android qui permettra aux utilisateurs d’accéder aux services financiers de nouvelle génération. L’application dispose d’une messagerie intégrée avec chiffrement de bout en bout et d’un portefeuille mobile avec sa propre crypto-monnaie HMQ. L’application Humaniq est spécifiquement… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/humaniq-ouvre-lacces-a-linfrastructure-de-nouvelle-gene...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...