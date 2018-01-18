Humanitarian Situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo Reaches Breaking Point as Funding Gap Remains Enormous

The humanitarian situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has deteriorated dramatically over the past year due to a massive escalation of conflict and widespread insecurity. Extreme violence has spread to areas typically considered stable, such as the provinces of Kasai and Tanganyika. The situation has been recently compounded by deadly floods and […]

The humanitarian situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has deteriorated dramatically over the past year ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...