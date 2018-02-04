In Dakar, a Major Mobilization to Finance Education Worldwide

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay commended the pledges announced by over 60 countries at the Global Partnership for Education Financing Conference in Dakar (Senegal), co-chaired by France and Senegal, and of which UNESCO is a partner. “In the face of an education emergency, these commitments represent an investment in the future of millions of children and […]

