Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

International Criminal Court (ICC) hosts launch of civil society forum to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Rome Statute


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Février 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On 15 February 2018, the International Criminal Court (ICC) (www.ICC-CPI.int) hosted the launch of the [Coalition for the ICC](http://www.coalitionfortheicc.org/)’s ([www.CoalitionForTheICC.org](http://www.coalitionfortheicc.org/)) commemorations of the [20th anniversary of the Rome Statute](https://www.icc-cpi.int/romestatute20?ln=fr) (https://goo.gl/TkmP61) – the Court’s founding treaty–… Read more on https://international-criminal-court.africa-newsroom.com/press/international-criminal-court-i...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 15/02/2018

Tchad : la société civile et la famille veulent la vérité sur la mort d’Abachou

Tchad : la société civile et la famille veulent la vérité sur la mort d’Abachou

Tchad : une journée de colère contre les opérateurs téléphoniques Tchad : une journée de colère contre les opérateurs téléphoniques 15/02/2018

Populaires

DJIHADISME : L'ouverture d'un Centre international de prévention

16/02/2018

Extrémisme violent : la prévention sur la base scientifique

16/02/2018

Tchad : face à la "paralysie", l'union des étudiants veut "marcher pacifiquement"

16/02/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Un terroriste islamiste s'exprime sans état d'âme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 11/02/2018 - Freeman Djido

La puissance de l’impuissant

La puissance de l’impuissant

R.D. Congo : Pour une conférence internationale des donateurs R.D. Congo : Pour une conférence internationale des donateurs 06/02/2018 - APO

ANALYSE - 15/02/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Le changement de statut : ce que vous devez savoir

Le changement de statut : ce que vous devez savoir

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : Le Conseil d’Etat assouplit les règles Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : Le Conseil d’Etat assouplit les règles 14/02/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 30/01/2018 - Moussa Pascal Sougui

Tchad : "La répression brutale des élèves et étudiants par les forces de l’ordre doit cesser"

Tchad : "La répression brutale des élèves et étudiants par les forces de l’ordre doit cesser"

Vers la présidence à vie de Joseph Kabila en RDC ? Vers la présidence à vie de Joseph Kabila en RDC ? 27/01/2018 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.