International Development Secretary: We need new ideas to future-proof against Africa’s biggest challenges


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Janvier 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Penny Mordaunt has hailed the “incredible power of technology to deliver aid in new ways” on her first official visit to Kenya as International Development Secretary. During her visit, Ms Mordaunt saw how UK aid is supporting vulnerable communities in the north of the country devastated by East Africa’s drought. In Kenya’s capital Nairobi, Ms […]

