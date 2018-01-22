International Development Secretary in Somalia: “The UK averted famine last year, but the job is not yet done”

The International Development Secretary has travelled to Somalia, where she saw how the UK is tackling both the causes and consequences of instability, including how UK aid is saving lives and helping those impacted by extreme drought. This was Ms Mordaunt’s first visit to Somalia as International Development Secretary. During the visit, Ms Mordaunt saw […]

The International Development Secretary has travelled to Somalia, where she saw how the UK is tackling both the causes and consequen...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...