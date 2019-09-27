International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff Concludes Visit for the Article IV Consultation and Discussions on the First Review of the Staff-Monitored Program to Zimbabwe

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission led by Mr. Gene Leon visited Harare from September 5th to 19th to conduct the Article IV Consultation and review progress under the Zimbabwe’s Staff-Monitored Program (SMP). The discussions covered recent economic developments, the near and medium-term outlook, risks to the economy, developments in the financial sector, and the […]

