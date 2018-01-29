International Monetary Fund Staff Completes 2018 Article IV Discussions with Cabo Verde

– Output growth is expected to accelerate to 4.3 percent in 2018. – The IMF staff team recommends deepening the impressive fiscal consolidation efforts of recent years and completing the restructuring of state-owned enterprises. – Financial stability indicators have improved, but the high level of non-performing loans and low profitability need to be addressed. An […]

– Output growth is expected to accelerate to 4.3 percent in 2018. – The IMF staff team reco...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...