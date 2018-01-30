International Organization for Migration Appeals for USD 103.7 Million to Provide Lifesaving and Recovery Assistance in South Sudan

After more than four years of armed conflict – and despite efforts to revive the peace process – humanitarian needs in South Sudan remain immense, as conditions continue to deteriorate. To address these growing needs, IOM South Sudan is appealing for USD 103.7 million in 2018 to provide lifesaving humanitarian assistance, as well as to […]

After more than four years of armed conflict – and despite efforts to revive the peace process – humanitarian needs in South Sudan remain immense, as ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...