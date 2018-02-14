International Organization for Migration (IOM) Ghana Concludes Safe Migration Information Campaign

Communities in the Brong Ahafo region in Ghana last week participated in an outreach and sensitization campaign organized by IOM, the UN Migration Agency, and the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS). From 5 to 10 February, the communities of Sunyani, Berekum, Dormaa, Seikwa and Wenchi joined the event, which is part of the Aware Migrants Information […]

