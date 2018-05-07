International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Congress gives pride of place to African rugby

African rugby will be at the center of attention during the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Congress (www.AIPSmedia.com) in Brussels on May 8, 2018, with: – Official unveiling of the New Rugby Africa ([www.RugbyAfrique.com](http://www.rugbyafrique.com/)) Gold Cup perpetual trophy – a Rugby World Cup qualifier – Official signing ceremony of a partnership agreement between the International… […]

African rugby will be at the center of attention during the Internati...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...