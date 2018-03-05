Alwihda Info
Internet Society and African IXP Association Partner with South Africa’s Internet Service Providers’ Associati on for Africa Peering and Interconnection Forum (AfPIF) at iWeek


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Mars 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Internet Society ([www.InternetSociety.org](http://www.internetsociety.org/)) and African IXP Association (AFIX) ([www.AF-IX.net](http://www.af-ix.net/)) have announced that they will hold the 9th annual Africa Peering and Interconnection Forum (AfPIF) in Cape Town, South Africa hosted by the Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA) ([www.ISPA.org.za](http://www.ispa.org.za/)). The conference… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/internet-society-and-african-ixp-association-p...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


