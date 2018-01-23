JLL nomme Thierry Delvaux au poste de Directeur général pour le Moyen-Orient et l’Afrique

JLL (NYSE : JLL) ([http://www.JLL.com](http://www.jll.com/)) a nommé Thierry Delvaux au poste de Directeur général de son activité au Moyen-Orient et en Afrique (MEA) à compter du 4 mars 2018. Il succède à Alan Robertson qui prend sa retraite après 30 ans chez JLL. Dans ce nouveau poste, M. Delvaux sera responsable de l’orientation stratégique, du […]
