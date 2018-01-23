Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

JLL nomme Thierry Delvaux au poste de Directeur général pour le Moyen-Orient et l’Afrique


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Janvier 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


JLL (NYSE : JLL) ([http://www.JLL.com](http://www.jll.com/)) a nommé Thierry Delvaux au poste de Directeur général de son activité au Moyen-Orient et en Afrique (MEA) à compter du 4 mars 2018. Il succède à Alan Robertson qui prend sa retraite après 30 ans chez JLL. Dans ce nouveau poste, M. Delvaux sera responsable de l’orientation stratégique, du […]

JLL (NYSE : JLL) ([http://www.JLL.com](http://www.jll.com/)) a nommé Thierry Delvaux au poste de D...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 22/01/2018

N'Djamena : Grève des transporteurs, pour contester la hausse des prix des carburants

N'Djamena : Grève des transporteurs, pour contester la hausse des prix des carburants

Tchad : la société civile appelle à un climat apaisé en milieu estudiantin et au CSAI Tchad : la société civile appelle à un climat apaisé en milieu estudiantin et au CSAI 21/01/2018

Populaires

Tchad : 143 personnes interpellées, 4 policiers blessés

22/01/2018

Tchad : les transporteurs mettent fin à la grève après une rencontre avec les autorités

22/01/2018

La CASAC condamne des actes "destructeurs du Tchad"

22/01/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Un terroriste islamiste s'exprime sans état d'âme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 22/01/2018 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : Une histoire d’esclavage !

Chronique : Une histoire d’esclavage !

Les terro-polisariens mis au pilori par la Présidente de l'Association Canarienne des Victimes du Terrorisme (ACAVITE) Les terro-polisariens mis au pilori par la Présidente de l'Association Canarienne des Victimes du Terrorisme (ACAVITE) 18/01/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 15/01/2018 - Aliou Tall

Vous êtes diffamé ou harcelé sur les réseaux sociaux : comment vous défendre ?

Vous êtes diffamé ou harcelé sur les réseaux sociaux : comment vous défendre ?

Terra Data : Les techniques d'intelligence artificielle éliminent certaines fonctions humaines Terra Data : Les techniques d'intelligence artificielle éliminent certaines fonctions humaines 13/01/2018 - Oak consulting

REACTION - 21/01/2018

Le Tchad, "un pays très riche où vivent des gens excessivement pauvres"

Le Tchad, "un pays très riche où vivent des gens excessivement pauvres"

Réaction de la direction Europe de l’ABACO aux vœux du président intérimaire de la RDC Réaction de la direction Europe de l’ABACO aux vœux du président intérimaire de la RDC 03/01/2018 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.